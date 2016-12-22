Hip Hop Awards Disqualifies Tekno From ‘Next Rated’ Category For Headies

Triple MG artist, Tekno who was earlier nominated for the ‘next rated’ category at the 2016 Headies awards has now been disqualified from the awards.

The organizers of the awards, HipTv have disclosed that Tekno’s nomination was rescinded because he failed to participate in any of the pre-award activities including photo shoots and interviews. His decision to snob pre-awards is not altogether surprising as he had earlier bashed The Headies for nominating in the ‘wrong category’.

His disqualification means that Aramide, Humblesmith, Mr Eazi and Ycee are the only contenders in the Next Rated category.

