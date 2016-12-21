Holidays Declared By FG To Mark Christmas, New Year

The federal government of Nigeria has declared 26th (Monday) and 27th (Tuesday) of December as public holidays to mark the Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations.

Also 2nd of January, 2017, is to be marked as holiday to usher in the New Year.

A statement signed by Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Interior said the Minister, Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, enjoined all Christian faithful and Nigerians, in general, to remain committed and supportive of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, in his sustained efforts towards building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation.

He asked Nigerians to use the holiday for prayers, and also urged unity and peaceful co-existence across the country.

The Minister wished Nigerians home and abroad, a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year.

