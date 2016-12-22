Thursday , 22 December 2016
Ice Prince and Vanessa Mdee get cozy in new photos

Seyi Peters 4 hours ago

Nigeria’s very own Ice Prince Zamani and Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee are so cute together in these love up photos they shared on instagram.

The A-listers initially sparked dating rumors when they were seen showing major PDA at Ice Prince’s ‘Jos To The World’ listening session in South Africa.

Though the two never commented on their relationship status, these new photos has continue to fuel speculations of a new romance.

So – are these two taking their relationship to the next level, or is it just another rendezvous?



