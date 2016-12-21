IKEA Urges Teens To Stop Having Illegal Sleepovers In Its Stores

Popular furniture retailer company IKEA has told teenagers to stop sneaking into its stores and having illegal sleepovers.

The furniture giant has recorded about 10 “non-sponsored sleepovers” across the world this year. The craze appears to have been started by YouTube users in Belgium over the summer.

Their video, which has garnered 1.7 million views, shows their illicit activities, like jumping on beds, after they hid in a wardrobe for three hours to avoid being discovered by the store’s employees.

The most recent incident occurred in Jonkoping, Sweden, when 14-year-old girls were caught by IKEA employees after spending the night at a store. Though those teenagers are not being charged, another pair of 15-year-old girls in Malmo, Sweden, who were caught in October, were not so fortunate. The girls were reported to police for trespassing when they were found in the morning.

IKEA issued a plea to customers of all ages to host their sleepovers elsewhere.

“We appreciate that people are interested in Ikea and want to create fun experiences,” an IKEA UK spokesperson told the BBC. “However, the safety and security of our co-workers and customers is our highest priority and that’s why we do not allow sleepovers in our stores.”

IKEA owns nearly 400 stores around the world.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: