Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, joined his family and associates to celebrate Christmas in London.

Pictured with the former PDP stalwart were his daughter Erhiatake Ibori, Senators Ighoyota Amori and Peter Nwaoboshi. Others are Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Hon. Michael Diden and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Monday Igbuya.

