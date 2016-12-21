James Ibori Released From Prison

Former governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori has been released from prison after serving out his term.

His media aide, Tony Elumenor confirmed his release.

According to Vanguard, he was released following a court order.

Ibori was sentenced by Southwark Crown Court, London to prison for 13 years.

Back in February, 2012, he was accused of stealing $250 million from the Nigerian public purse. He pleaded guilty to ten counts of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud at the UK court.

Two weeks ago, reports emerged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to re-arrest and prosecute the former governor, after completion of his prison sentence.

He will be arraigned on 170 charges bordering on money laundering and corruption.

