Jay Jay Okocha Begins 2016 Bundesliga Legends Tour

Legendary Nigerian midfielder Austin Jay-Jay Okocha was in Ghana on Sunday to promote Germany’s top flight football league, the Bundesliga, alongside its official African broadcaster, StarTimes.

Okocha who played in the Bundesliga with Frankfurt was a studio guest of Star Times on Sunday, as he and host Charles Akonnor provided expert television analysis for FC Bayern Munchen’s game with SV Darmstadt 98 on Sunday afternoon.



Akonnor, a former Ghana international midfielder, also spent time playing in the Bundesliga and is known for his spells at Koln, Wolfsburg and Unterhaching between 1992 and 2005.

Okocha kicked off the Legends Tour in Nigeria by visiting a soccer academy and wowing some local footballers with his famous skills.

Also, a former coach of the Super Eagles Sunday Oliseh, who plied his trade in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, will travel to Kenya ahead of the next fixtures, which commences on Tuesday.

