Jose Mourinho Slates Chelsea For ‘Defending A Lot’

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has spoken about his team’s title chances, playing it down because he believes ‘Chelsea will not drop a lot of points’.

United are currently 13 points behind league leaders, Chelsea and Mourinho reckons it is going to be ‘very difficult’ for his team to catch up.

“You have to be honest and say that is very difficult,” the United manager said, when asked if his side could still win the title. “It’s not just the difference in points, it’s also the Chelsea philosophy of playing.

“They score one goal and they win. They defend a lot. They defend well. They are winning and, in the last 20 minutes, they bring defenders in.

“They don’t care what people say, what people think. They just want to win. And, because of that, I don’t see them losing many points.”

“2017 will be better than 2016,” said Mourinho, whose side face Sunderland at Old Trafford on Boxing Day. “I think we are really together. There is a sense of unity between us and the fans. I’m loving a lot that feeling.

“For me to be happy, it’s an accumulation of factors. For me to be happy is the way we end the season playing, the evolution of the team, the empathy with the supporters, the results in many different competitions we are playing.

“So let’s see where we finish, I don’t want to say fourth, because I think we can do better than fourth.

“But we have the risk of not finishing fourth because the competition is so hard and the top teams have the same ambitions as we have. So I don’t want to say fourth or third or fifth.”

“Obviously we need to work and work, improve and improve, but footballing ideas, principles of play, the way we want to defend and attack, is clear,” he said.

“It’s something we believe, and is something the players are very happy with, and it’s something we didn’t change because the results were not good.

“And that makes the concept even stronger, because when you win matches the results convince you that what you are doing is right, and when you are not winning you must have a deep feeling to be convinced that you are going in the right direction.

“Many results that we conceded were bad results, even with that unbeaten run, we conceded draws at home, Burnley, Arsenal, West Ham. But the bad results didn’t make us change our idea and our direction. So we are fine.

“I cannot say this season is to build a team, this season is to play well, this season doesn’t matter if you finish fourth or seventh. Seventh is one thing and fourth is another thing, and we still have objectives

“There is no point in saying [to the fans]: ‘Believe in us, give us time, we are going to do it’. I think they believe in us, I think they are together with the team, I never had bad matches or bad results at home and felt the people so supportive as they have.”

