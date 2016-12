Queen of the derriere, Juliet Ibrahim dropped the perfect gift for everyone on her timeline: an adorable Instagram photo in which she shows off her stunning beauty in a blue beaded top with a white skirt, accessorized with blue shoes and blue earrings.

The award-winning actress had earlier released her Christmas card.

Credits

Stylist:@swankyjerry

Makeup: @sutchay

Hair: @veebeezofficial

Outfit by @goshclothings

