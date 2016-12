Vevo has named Justin Bieber their top artist of 2016 with a whopping six billion views on the video hosting platform.

The Canadian also nabbed the top two songs on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Love Yourself” and “Sorry,” off of his album, Purpose. He becomes the third artist to achieve such a feat and first since his mentor Usher did it in 2004.

