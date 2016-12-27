Kano Gov Suspends Director, 9 Others Over Salary Fraud

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has suspended a director at the State Ministry of Finance and nine others in the Ministry for Local Government over their alleged involvement in the diversion of state funds.

According to reports, the 9 LG employees under the platform of REMITA, as well as four employees of the Kano State Pension Funds Trustee and two top members of Kano Pension Union to Police authorities have also been handed over to anti-corruption commission for investigation.

The workers handed over to the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation, have been accused of connivance to siphon public funds.

In a statement from the office of the Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Muhammed Naiya, the preliminary investigation by a special committee indicted the affected officers.

It was also reported that Ganduje had warned that any violation of due process, contravening the government’s quest against corruption would not go unpunished while assuring that his administration would deploy the necessary machinery to recover all diverted funds.

