Kelechi Iheanacho On The Scoresheet As City Beat Hull 3-0

Yaya Toure, Kelechi Iheanacho and Raheem Sterling all got on the score sheet as Manchester City beat Hull City 3-0 on boxing day to make it three wins in a row.

Hull City are the bottom of the Premier League table after some dismal results and at the KC stadium, they sat back and allowed Manchester City take all the initiative. Fernandinho made his return to the team after serving a three-man ban while Pep still played Kevin De Bruyne as a false nine.

The first half produced no goals as City struggled to break down the Hull City defense but were also hardly worried by the hosts.

The first goal took some time coming as Raheem Sterling was fouled in the box in the second half with the referee wasting no time in pointing to the spot. Man Of The Match, Yaya Toure stepped up and dispatched the penalty.

In the 78th minute, Kelechi Iheanacho tapped in a second goal from David Silva’s exquisite cross before Raheem Sterling turned a Hull City defender this way and that before putting the match beyond doubt.

