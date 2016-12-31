Kendall Jenner Bares Nipples On Instagram

When it comes to freeing the nipple, Kendall Jenner does not hold back. The 21-year-old model proved just that when she posted a revealing photo of her pulling her tank top down to expose her bare nipple. The only thing obstructing the rare sight was a big red X.

Damn you, red X! Months later, Kendall took to her official website to express her continued support for the #FreeTheNipple movement, a campaign geared toward advancing gender equality and opposing sexual objectification on a global scale.

In a post titled “Braless, Bralettes or Bust!” on her website, Jenner revealed, Lately, it’s like I’m either braless or I have my bra out, LOL. I’m all about freeing the nipple! Most recently, the 21-year-old model and newly minted Victoria’s Secret Angel took to Instagram to share a revealing photo of her, well, freeing the fucking nipple. Take a deep breath, and proceed with caution… Behold, Kendall Jenner’s latest #FreeTheNipple photo.

The nipple has indeed been freed, my friends. The photo, which was captioned with an Instagram username belonging to former Disney actor Moisés Arias (@490tx), features Kendall sporting a see-through bra and body jewelry while posing next to sister Kylie Jenner. Unlike Kenny, Kylie’s nipple was tucked away in a safe place. Sorry, shameless nipple-loving creeps. Giphy Kendall’s sensual post racked up over a million likes in under an hour, and it is NOT hard to see why. Apparently, her post alone just wasn’t enough. Kylie posted the same photo on her Instagram account and racked up over 1.2 million likes in under an hour.

