Kidnapped ‘corper’: I paid N200,000 for my daughter’s release – Father

Francis Edegware, father of member of the National Youth Service Corps, Grace Oghene Edegware, who was abducted by suspected Fulani herdsmen, has confirmed that he paid N200,000 ransom to secure her freedom.

According to him, his wife who took the money to the kidnappers went to the Lions’ den to get his daughter released.

Edegware was speaking to THE PUNCH on Sunday on how his family succeeded in getting his daughter freed from the herdsmen.

The ‘Corper’, a graduate of Accountancy from the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, was deployed by the NYSC to Lagos State.

She and two other sisters were said to be travelling in a bus belonging to God is Good Motors on Wednesday when they were robbed at gun point and taken into the bush where a ransom of N15m were demanded from their family members.

While they demanded N5m from the family of the two sisters, the kidnappers asked for N10m from Grace Oghene’s family?

He said, “My dear journalist, I am pleased to inform you that I have secured the release of my daughter from the bush. She was released on Saturday evening. You can hear the noise of people who have been jubilating. I appreciate your concern, I appreciate PUNCH for your assistance.

“You know with God, all things are possible. In every step in life, there is a risk and we have to take the risk. We believe in God, the Holy Bible says that there are many afflictions for the righteous, but God will see them through. We believe in the word of God that we will be victorious at the end. That is why my wife took the money inside the bush along Abaji Road. She gave the kidnappers the money and my wife was released with another woman whose husband came there too.

Source: Punch

