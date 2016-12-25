Monday , 26 December 2016
Study in the UK

Kiss Daniel is Notjustok’s Most Downloaded Artist for 2016

Seyi Peters 2 hours ago

Notjustok.com, the pioneer and leader in African Music online download has revealed the Year’s most downloaded singles in African Music.

Kiss-Daniel-Mama-Artwork-Cover-HG2designs-768x768-300x300

As expected, Kiss Daniel cameout tops with his hit song, Mama which got a massive 1.8 million downloads.

TEKNOO-405x240

Tekno‘s Pana which dominated the latter part of 2016 came second with 1.7 million downloads, while Diamond Platnumz who is arguably the biggest artist in East Africa sits comfortably at #5 with 950k downloads with his Kidogo single featuring P-Square.

video-diamond-platnumz-kidogo-ft

Checkout the top 10 most downloaded tracks on Notjustok in 2016.

– Kiss Daniel – Mama (Prod. Young John)
– Tekno – Pana (prod. Krizbeatz)
– Phyno ft. Olamide – Fada Fada (Ghetto Gospel)
– Patoranking ft. Sarkodie – No Kissing Baby
– Diamond Platnumz Ft. P Square – Kidogo
– Eugy x Mr Eazi – Dance For Me
– Davido Music Worldwide/HKN Presents: MaYorKun – ELEKO
– Ycee-Omo Alhaji _ @Iam_Ycee
– Harmonize – Matatizo
– Raymond – KWETU

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

nick cannon

Nick Cannon To Spend Christmas In The Hospital

American entertainer Nick Cannon is stuck in the hospital and will spend Christmas there. The 36-year-old revealed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946