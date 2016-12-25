Kiss Daniel is Notjustok’s Most Downloaded Artist for 2016

Notjustok.com, the pioneer and leader in African Music online download has revealed the Year’s most downloaded singles in African Music.

As expected, Kiss Daniel cameout tops with his hit song, Mama which got a massive 1.8 million downloads.

Tekno‘s Pana which dominated the latter part of 2016 came second with 1.7 million downloads, while Diamond Platnumz who is arguably the biggest artist in East Africa sits comfortably at #5 with 950k downloads with his Kidogo single featuring P-Square.

Checkout the top 10 most downloaded tracks on Notjustok in 2016.

– Kiss Daniel – Mama (Prod. Young John)

– Tekno – Pana (prod. Krizbeatz)

– Phyno ft. Olamide – Fada Fada (Ghetto Gospel)

– Patoranking ft. Sarkodie – No Kissing Baby

– Diamond Platnumz Ft. P Square – Kidogo

– Eugy x Mr Eazi – Dance For Me

– Davido Music Worldwide/HKN Presents: MaYorKun – ELEKO

– Ycee-Omo Alhaji _ @Iam_Ycee

– Harmonize – Matatizo

– Raymond – KWETU

