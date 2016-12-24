Kylie Jenner Denies Rumors Of A Sex Tape

Kylie Jenner has reportedly dismissed claims of a sex tape she allegedly recorded with her rapper boyfriend, Tyga recently. A website called CelebJihad published the claims on Friday night, despite the fact that the woman in the video bore very little resemblance to Kylie Jenner.

TMZ quotes a source as saying

“Sources close to Kylie tell us she and her camp have seen the alleged sex tape that surfaced on a website Thursday, and their only reaction is … it’s 100% not Kylie doing the deed.

We’re told she’s scoffing, particularly because the blurry woman with blonde braids doesn’t even look like her. Kylie was rocking that ‘do and similar clothing a couple months ago on Snapchat.

