Lasg Adopts New Waste Management Measures

The Lagos State Government has said it will introduce new measures to improve waste management in the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment, Dr Babatunde Adejare, in a statement on Monday stated that part of the measures included the closing of existing landfill sites and substituting them with engineered landfill sites.

He added that there would be transfer loading stations in local government areas and deployment of over one million ultra-modern waste bins with censors to monitor their movement against theft.

“The reform will also make the Lagos State Waste Management Agency to play regulatory and monitoring roles only, while conceding policy implementation to private entities.

“The new policy direction in waste management will allow for the infusion of needed technology and resources into waste management through partnership with world renowned waste managers.”

Recounting the achievements of his ministry in the month of December, the commissioner stated that 12,846 tenements and 1,004 high-rise buildings/commercial property were monitored across the state for compliance with wastewater management policies, while approval of the State Executive Council had been given to commence the development of Odomola II Water Treatment and Distribution Network project on a public-private partnership basis.

The commissioner stated further that 44 abatement notices, 26 court summons, and four sanitation alarms were served to check various environmental infractions in the state.

Source: Punch

