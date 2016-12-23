Friday , 23 December 2016
Study in the UK

M.I Insists “HipHop Needs Its Own Awards”

Femi Adesanya 4 hours ago

Nigerian rap veteran, M.I Abaga has said hiphop needs its own awards if the art is to move forward. His take on the need for a separate award comes just a day after the 2016 Headies and it’s not much of a stretch to take his comments as a swipe at the award.

The Headies ‘Best Rap Album’ was awarded to Illbliss for his ‘Powerful’ album, beating the more popular ‘Stories That Touch’ album by Falz.

Is M.I’s grouse with the choice of the winner?

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

simi

5 Of Our Best Dressed Celebs At The 2016 Headies

The 2016 Headies has come and gone but one thing’s for sure, some of our …


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946