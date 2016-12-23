M.I Insists “HipHop Needs Its Own Awards”

Nigerian rap veteran, M.I Abaga has said hiphop needs its own awards if the art is to move forward. His take on the need for a separate award comes just a day after the 2016 Headies and it’s not much of a stretch to take his comments as a swipe at the award.

HipHop needs its own awards man so we can recognize and lift the truly talented.. only way the art improves — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) December 22, 2016

The Headies ‘Best Rap Album’ was awarded to Illbliss for his ‘Powerful’ album, beating the more popular ‘Stories That Touch’ album by Falz.

Is M.I’s grouse with the choice of the winner?

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: