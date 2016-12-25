Man Arrested For Kidnapping 3-Year-Old Nephew In Katsina

The Police in Katsina have arrested one Kamal Bala Yunusa, 23, alongside his accomplice, Muhammed Abubakar Sadiq, for allegedly kidnapping his 3-year-old nephew in Tundun Wada area of Kaduna State.

In an interview with reporters while parading the suspects, the State Police Spokesperson, Salisu Agaisa, said the child was rescued from a hotel in Katsina after an intelligent tip-off. He added that the baby had been drugged with “a cough mixture,” but was rushed to a hospital and revived at about 3 am on Friday.

Agaisa said both the suspects and two others Abubakar Idris and Dabo Muhammed, who were believed to be hiding in Kaduna “conspired to kidnap the child for a ransom of N4m.

The suspects were also accused of stealing the Peugeot 407 with which they allegedly traveled to Katsina with.

In his confession, the mastermind Kamal a blood brother to the child’s mother said his intention was to sell the car for N700,000 but that he only brought the kid and other suspects to Katsina to serve as a smokescreen for his original plan.

According to the command, efforts were being made by the police to return the boy to his parents in Kaduna State.

