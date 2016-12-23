Friday , 23 December 2016
Man Stops Scooter-Riding Thief With Flying Kick

Yinka Agunbiade 53 mins ago

A thief in China got punished in style after he made the wrong decision by stealing a phone from a man who apparently is a martial artist.

The victim of the theft, a truck driver, handed a flying kick to knock the thief off his motor scooter.

Security cameras in Foshan, Guangdong Province, were recording on Saturday when the scooter rider climbed up on the side of a parked truck and made off with the driver’s cellphone.

The driver was unable to stop the man, but soon noticed he was doubling back to pass by the scene of the theft.

The video shows the truck driver jump into the air to kick the rider and his bike to the ground.

Local reports said the thief fled a second time after returning the driver’s phone.

