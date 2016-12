Man Uses Over 1,500 Bottles Of Soy Milk In Marriage Proposal

A man in China used more than 1,500 bottles of soy milk in his marriage proposal to his girlfriend.

A video of the proposal in Shanxi Province shows the man and his friends arranging the bottles into a giant heart before the girlfriend arrives.

The man summons his girlfriend, who accepts the proposal.

The scene then descends into chaos as the man offers up the bottles of soy milk to the dozens of witnesses, who swarm the heart to grab their free beverages.

