Saturday , 31 December 2016
Manchester City’s Yaya Toure Embarrasses Kelechi Iheanacho on Live TV

Seyi Peters 4 days ago

Yaya Toure was given the Man of the Match award after their game against Hull City yesterday, and the Ivorian managed to embarrass teammate Kelechi Iheanacho during their joint interview.

kelechi iheanacho

Watch highlights: Hull City Vs Man City below.

The midfielder had earlier mentioned it was his son’s birthday on Boxing Day, and revealed the award would serve as present for his kid.

“Oh nice, thank you very much, I will give it to my boy then,” Toure said.

Iheanacho is then seen to make a move for the award, seemingly mistaking the ‘my boy’ phrase for a term of endearment from his teammate. Toure reiterates the award is for his kid, not Iheanacho, and is heard laughing along with the interviewer.

Watch

4 comments

  1. makei Talk
    December 28, 2016 at 9:00 am

    Wetin dey embarrassing for here na? Una no get news to hype?

    Reply
  2. Livingstone Caleb
    December 28, 2016 at 11:38 am

    Hopeless News Agency.. What’s Embarrassing Here? You Guys Are Just Making Fools It Of Yourselves.

    Reply
  3. Livingstone Caleb
    December 28, 2016 at 11:39 am

    You Guys Are Just Making Fools Of Yourselves.

    Reply
  4. Uzoma
    December 28, 2016 at 12:37 pm

    “Fake-news”

    Reply

