Manchester City’s Yaya Toure Embarrasses Kelechi Iheanacho on Live TV

Yaya Toure was given the Man of the Match award after their game against Hull City yesterday, and the Ivorian managed to embarrass teammate Kelechi Iheanacho during their joint interview.

Watch highlights: Hull City Vs Man City below.

The midfielder had earlier mentioned it was his son’s birthday on Boxing Day, and revealed the award would serve as present for his kid.

“Oh nice, thank you very much, I will give it to my boy then,” Toure said.

Iheanacho is then seen to make a move for the award, seemingly mistaking the ‘my boy’ phrase for a term of endearment from his teammate. Toure reiterates the award is for his kid, not Iheanacho, and is heard laughing along with the interviewer.

Watch

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: