MMM Nigeria Freeze On All Accounts Generates Mixed Reactions

Femi Adesanya

Popular ‘social financial network scheme’ MMM announced a freeze on all the accounts within its network on Tuesday morning. The freeze comes despite its promise that the scheme will run through Christmas and its provision of a new bonus of 20% for members.

The news of the freeze has created panic among Nigerians, with over 2 million registered members in just nine months of operation in the country.

One comment

  1. mert
    December 18, 2016 at 6:00 pm

    MMM, Walhalla, please keep us updated

    Reply

