MMM Nigeria Freeze On All Accounts Generates Mixed Reactions

Popular ‘social financial network scheme’ MMM announced a freeze on all the accounts within its network on Tuesday morning. The freeze comes despite its promise that the scheme will run through Christmas and its provision of a new bonus of 20% for members.

The news of the freeze has created panic among Nigerians, with over 2 million registered members in just nine months of operation in the country.

Dear Mavrodians, keep calm. MMM Nigeria has not and will not crash. This is a step in the right direction. Continue to PH as usual. #MMMPays pic.twitter.com/qh1FlxT1F8 — MMM Nigeria Support (@MMMNigeriaHelp) December 13, 2016

Imagine if MMM Nigeria had a physical address this morning…. — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) December 13, 2016

Using South Africa as a case study, their site crashed and all accounts frozen; marked end of the road. Might be the end of MMM Nigeria too — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) December 13, 2016

Our thoughts and prayers are with our MMM brothers at this trying period. 1 month, or 6 months, or forever is not such a long time to wait. — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) December 13, 2016

Mannequin Challange of the Year Goes to MMM nigeria — ♞4D Has No Chill❄❄ (@NoChill4D) December 13, 2016

This is how MMM crashed in South Africa. In May, MMM SA announced a freeze, just like MMM Nigeria did in December, SA still frozen. pic.twitter.com/p4Y3FFCiKF — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) December 13, 2016

