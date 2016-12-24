Mother Charged With “Abandoning” Her Kids Who Were Only 30 Yards Away

A woman in Texas, USA has been charged with abandoning her children who were just 30 yards away from her.

It all happened when Laura Browder, single mother of a 6-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy, went to Houston’s Memorial City Mall for a job interview.

Because it was last minute, Browder did not have enough time to find a babysitter. She brought her kids in the mall with her and sat them down in the food court near a McDonalds then went to her interview.

According to Browder the interview was not for a job in the mall, but the food court was a meeting ground for the company’s employer and herself. Shortly after being offered the job and returning to her children, she was handcuffed. Browder claims the children were always in her line of sight, but the police officer on the scene arrested her.

She stated, ”This was very unfortunate this happened. I had a interview with a very great company with lots of career growth. I am a college student and mother of two. I would never put my name, background or children in harms way intentionally.

”I have a promising future ahead of me regardless of what the media tries to portray me as. A judge released my children to me knowing that I was a good mother who just made a not so smart decision.

”My children weren’t even 30 yards away from me, I fed them and sat there with them until it was time to meet with my interviewer. This too will pass and I am not concerned with outsiders have to say or what they think.”

Child Protective Services officials say they are still in the early stages of the investigation, but stated that they can offer services to help Browder to find suitable childcare.

