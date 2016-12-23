Mother, two children killed in Ogun crash

A woman and her two children were on Thursday burnt to death after their family vehicle had an accident at the Ewekoro end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ogun State.

PUNCH Metro learnt that two other occupants of the Lexus Jeep with number plate, MUS 309 EF, were in a critical condition at the Ijaiye General Hospital.

Our correspondent learnt that the family were travelling for Christmas when the driver, who was at top speed, ran into a bad portion of the road.

The driver was said to have lost control as the vehicle somersaulted and subsequently burst into flames.

A resident, who identified himself only as Fajani, said the deceased were burnt beyond recognition.

“The accident happened this morning (Thursday) in front of Lafarge Cement gate due to the bad road. They were a family going home for Christmas; but they ended the journey of their lives on the road. There were only three survivors– the driver, husband, and one young girl. The wife and children were all burnt to ashes,” he said in a post on Nairaland.

Our correspondent gathered that officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Itori unit, responded to the emergency.

It was learnt that the FRSC officials were initially attacked by a mob that faulted them for arriving late.

The officials were said to have retreated to reinforce before they could gain access to the scene.

An FRSC official, who did not want to be identified, said the accident happened around 10am.

He said, “There were five people in the vehicle and they were heading towards Lagos. It appeared they were coming from Abeokuta.

“When they got to the Ewekoro end of the expressway, the driver lost control of the Jeep after running into a bad portion of the road. I believe he did not know the road well.

“It is, however, not clear if they had a combustible material in the vehicle because no sooner than the accident happened that the vehicle burst into flames.

“A woman and two children were burnt to death, while two others were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment.”

The Ogun State Sector Commander, FRSC, Clement Oladele, confirmed the crash, adding that investigations were ongoing.

He said, “The accident involved a Lexus Jeep and it was caused by speeding. Five people were involved, out of which three died. The corpses have been deposited in a morgue, while the survivors were taken to the state hospital at Ijaiye, Abeokuta.”

The FRSC boss said the wreakage had been removed from the road to clear the traffic that resulted from the accident.

Oladele advised motorists to drive with care, adding that life is precious.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said, “It was a lone accident. The driver, who was at top speed, suddenly ran into a pothole, which made him to lose control. The vehicle then somersaulted and burst into flames, killing a woman and her two children. The corpses were taken to a mortuary in Ifo, while the survivors were taken to a hospital for treatment. It was an unfortunate incident.”

Source: Punch

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: