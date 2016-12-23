NAFDAC Confiscates Banned Fruit Juices In Kaduna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday commenced mop up of banned foreign fruit juices in Kaduna State markets.

Mr Natim Mullah-Dadi, the State Coordinator of the agency said that the exercise was as a result of Federal Government import prohibition list with emphasis on super and central markets in the state.

Mullah-Dadi said the essence of the mop up was to safeguard health of the general public and to ensure healthy environment for residents.

“There is an import prohibition list that bans the importation of fruit juices in retail pack into the country and Kaduna state is inclusive.

“All fruit juices in retail pack are banned and people should avoid buying them because when you engage in selling such products, they are not made in Nigeria.

“People do not have adequate knowledge about what the product is all about. All juices in retail packs must be done away with in all super markets and central markets so that we can save lives.

“We are mopping out all the foreign fruit juices in the markets so as to encourage our manufacturers here in the country and to also create job for our youths,’’ he said.

All products that are banned cannot be sold in the country, because they do not have the NAFDAC registration number.

He advised the general public to always check manufacturing and expiry dates as well as NAFDAC registration number of the product before purchase.

“We have always communicated to the sellers that before they sell the products, they should make sure it has NAFDAC registration number and also the buyers must do same.

Mullah-Dadi assured that the agency would continue to sensitise sellers of such products until there was total compliance.

“We will continue the mop up exercise and use it as an avenue to sensitise the sellers of these products.

“ We shall also organise a re-awareness workshop for all the super markets and retail owners around Kaduna State to enable them see reasons on why products that had been banned must not be sold.’’

