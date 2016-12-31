NAFDAC Says “Plastic Rice” Is Simply Contaminated

The National Agency For Food and Drugs (Nafdac) has concluded Labroratory tests on a consignment of ‘plastic rice’ seized by Nigerian customs officials early in December. A customs boss claimed that the seized rice was ‘plastic’ and went on to say that it was unhealthy for consumption.

His claim was disproved by Nigeria’s health minister a few days later after preliminary testing showed that the rice looked and smelled normal. Further testing has now shown that the rice contained bacteria “above permissible limits”, a senior NAFDAC official said.

Nafdac said in a statement.that tests on samples of the rice showed that it was “unwholesome for human consumption”, exceeding the maximum limit for bacteria.

