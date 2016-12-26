Monday , 26 December 2016
Nathaniel Chalobah Compares Brother With Taribo West

Yinka Agunbiade 3 hours ago

Chelsea youngster Nathaniel Chalobah took a humorous swipe at his younger brother by comparing him with Nigerian legendary footballer Taribo West.

Nathaniel, 22,  posted some stories on Instagram showing the hairdo of both him and his brother Trevoh, 17, who also plays for the Blues.

Nathaniel captioned the post: ”@yungchalobah or Taribo West”.

image

Nathaniel is gradually becoming an important member in the Chelsea team under Antonio Conte.

The Sierra Leone-born midfielder has made a total of 6 league appearances in the season so far – with all coming from the bench. In these appearances, he has an assist to his name.

