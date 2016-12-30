Navy Destroys 70,000 Litres Of Adulterated Diesel

The Nigerian Navy in support of Operation Delta Safe has carried out raids on some illegal refinery sites in continuation of the clampdown on crude oil thieves in the maritime areas.

The patrol team deployed by NNS PATHFINDER in Rivers State on December 28 discovered and destroyed 2 barges at Taraba Jetty axis.

One of the barges was loaded with estimated 70,000 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO while the second barge had a mixture of AGO and water.

In a related development, the patrol team of FOB ESCRAVOS carried out a raid on a newly erected illegal refining site at Asafama village near Jones Creek in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The naval operatives who acted on intelligence report took the criminals by surprise and destroyed the site including a large storage pit which has unspecified quantity of illegally refined AGO. One person was arrested in connection with the site as other suspects fled the scene.

