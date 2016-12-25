Newborn Baby Found Floating In Bauchi Well

Residents of Gwallameji, the students’ village of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, on Saturday afternoon discovered a decomposing body of newborn baby girl floating in a well.

According to eyewitness accounts, the baby was believed to have been dumped a day before. One resident said the odour from the decomposing body attracted people to the well the baby was dumped.

“On my way to my shop, I saw many people gathered by an abandoned well in the area. It caught my attention and when I got there, I saw the baby floating inside the well,” he added.

“We called the traditional leader, who came with the local chief. They called the police, took pictures and asked some of the boys around to remove the baby. Afterwards, she was buried few meters away from there.”

One of the residents who described the development as barbaric said this was the fourth of such incident this year.

Confirming the incident, the Sarkin Gwallameji of Gwallameji, Hassan Ibrahim, said he had given directives to his subordinates in charge of the community to investigate the matter and find the culprit.

He expressed sadness over the development which is almost becoming a menace as this is the second incident in less than a week.

The monarch said another new born baby was discovered on a refuse dump in the same area last Sunday.