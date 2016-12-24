Nick Cannon To Spend Christmas In The Hospital

American entertainer Nick Cannon is stuck in the hospital and will spend Christmas there.

The 36-year-old revealed via Instagram on Thursday that he’ll be hospitalised through the holiday due to lupus complications.

“For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior,” the America’s Got Talent host captioned a photo from his hospital bed.

Cannon was diagnosed with lupus five years ago after landing in the hospital because of kidney failure.

He was hospitalised this past July for exhaustion.

Lupus is a chronic, autoimmune disease that can damage any part of the body (skin, joints, and/or organs inside the body).

