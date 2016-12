Femi Otedola might be a billionaire tycoon but his choice of phones seem so simple, it will probably move the average Nigerian to laughter. In a country where smartphones have long been quasi-status symbols, Otedola uses just two torchlight Nokia phones.

We got this rare glance into his private life when his daughter, DJ Cuppy posted this picture on her Snapchat. You can tell she’s just as shocked as we are!

