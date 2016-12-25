Sunday , 25 December 2016
Study in the UK

Nigerian Breweries Lagos Office Razed By Fire

Femi Adesanya 8 hours ago

Some parts of the Iganmu head office of Nigerian Breweries has been razed by fire as Federal firefighters battle to put out the fire. Eyewitnesses say the fire began at around 5:45 a.m on Sunday in the company warehouse which was completely destroyed before firefighters arrived.

It remains unclear what started the fire but there are fears that the fire will spread to surrounding buildings if it is not put out on time.

There has been no official response from Nigerian breweries.

Nigerian Breweries fire Nigerian breweries fire

More details soon.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

newspaper-vendor-360x239

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: December 25

Nigerian newspaper headlines December 25, 2016. Punch Plastic rice fears dampen Christmas mood in Lagos, …


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946