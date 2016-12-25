Nigerian Breweries Lagos Office Razed By Fire

Some parts of the Iganmu head office of Nigerian Breweries has been razed by fire as Federal firefighters battle to put out the fire. Eyewitnesses say the fire began at around 5:45 a.m on Sunday in the company warehouse which was completely destroyed before firefighters arrived.

It remains unclear what started the fire but there are fears that the fire will spread to surrounding buildings if it is not put out on time.

There has been no official response from Nigerian breweries.

More details soon.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: