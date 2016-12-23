Nigerian Health Officials Debunk Reports Of ‘Plastic Rice’ In Lagos

Nigeria’s health minister, Isaac Adewole has debunked rumors that some bags of rice seized by the Nigerian Customs Service a few days ago was ‘plastic rice’.

The Lagos customs chief Haruna Mamudu had said on Wednesday that the bags of rice seized were ‘fake’ and certainly did not seem safe for consumption. Mr Mamudu had said the rice was very sticky after it was boiled and “only God knows what would have happened” if people ate it.

Professor Adewole disclosed that some samples of the ‘plastic rice’ had been taken for preliminary tests by NAFDAC. He went on to say that the nothing in the report supports the claim that the seized bags are dangerous or unusual.

I have just been briefed by DG @NafdacAgency on Plastic Rice reports. Preliminary test results reveal there is no evidence backing claims /1 pic.twitter.com/Ezgo018fnj — Prof. Isaac Adewole (@IsaacFAdewole) December 22, 2016

Tests conducted; floating – negative, cooking – normal, odour normal, color – off white rice grains, moisture – 13.0, pre-ashing – normal /2 — Prof. Isaac Adewole (@IsaacFAdewole) December 22, 2016

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: