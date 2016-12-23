Friday , 23 December 2016
Study in the UK

Nigerian Health Officials Debunk Reports Of ‘Plastic Rice’ In Lagos

Femi Adesanya 50 mins ago

Nigeria’s health minister,  Isaac Adewole has debunked rumors that some bags of rice seized by the Nigerian Customs Service a few days ago was ‘plastic rice’.

The Lagos customs chief Haruna Mamudu had said on Wednesday that the bags of rice seized were ‘fake’ and certainly did not seem safe for consumption. Mr Mamudu had said the rice was very sticky after it was boiled and “only God knows what would have happened” if people ate it.

Professor Adewole disclosed that some samples of the ‘plastic rice’  had been taken for preliminary tests by NAFDAC. He went on to say that the nothing in the report supports the claim that the seized bags are dangerous or unusual.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

james-ibori_prison-300x336

(VIDEO) Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Boasts Ibori Made Saraki Senate President

Former Delta state governor, James Ibori who was convicted of money laundering in the UK …


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946