Nigerian newspaper headlines December 22, 2016.

Punch

The nation’s march towards digital broadcasting will reach an important milestone today (Thursday) as President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurates the roll-out of digital broadcasting in the Federal Capital Territory.

Vanguard

Last week Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari released the 2017 budget of N7.298t with the Ministry of Education expected to gulp N398.01b in recurrent expenditure.

Guardian

Arik Air yesterday morning resumed scheduled flight services on both domestic and international routes after protesting workers and unions called off a strike late Tuesday.

Thisday

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday approved a whistleblowing policy to expose fraud and other related crimes in both the public and the private sectors.

Leadership

The Gambia president, Yahya Jammeh, has declared that he will not hand over power to president-elect, Adama Barrow, who won the election held in the West African country recently.

Premium Times

The kidnappers of Comfort Baikie, a Superintendent of the Nigeria Customs Service, are yet to contact her family or demand for ransom.

The Sun

Over 6,000 workers in the maritime sector have lost their jobs in the last one year due to the current recession.

The Nation

Convicted former Delta State Governor James Ibori has been released from jail despite attempts by the British Home Secretary to detain him further.

