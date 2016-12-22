Thursday , 22 December 2016
Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: December 22

Yinka Agunbiade 3 hours ago

Nigerian newspaper headlines December 22, 2016.

Nigerian newspaper headlines December 22

 

Punch

Buhari inaugurates digital broadcasting in Abuja today

The nation’s march towards digital broadcasting will reach an important milestone today (Thursday) as President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurates the roll-out of digital broadcasting in the Federal Capital Territory.

 

Vanguard

Buhari’s 2017 education budget: We are still in shock – ASUU

Last week Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari released the 2017 budget of N7.298t with the Ministry of Education expected to gulp N398.01b in recurrent expenditure.

 

Guardian

Arik resumes scheduled operations

Arik Air yesterday morning resumed scheduled flight services on both domestic and international routes after protesting workers and unions called off a strike late Tuesday.

 

Thisday

FG to Reward Whistleblowers with 5% of Recovered Loot

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday approved a whistleblowing policy to expose fraud and other related crimes in both the public and the private sectors.

 

Leadership

Jammeh Calls ECOWAS’ Bluff, Vows To Remain In Office

The Gambia president, Yahya Jammeh, has declared that he will not hand over power to president-elect, Adama Barrow, who won the election held in the West African country recently.

 

Premium Times

Kidnappers of customs officer yet to make ransom demand

The kidnappers of Comfort Baikie, a Superintendent of the Nigeria Customs Service, are yet to contact her family or demand for ransom.

 

The Sun

Recession: Over 6,000 maritime workers lose jobs

Over 6,000 workers in the maritime sector have lost their jobs in the last one year due to the current recession.

 

The Nation

London court frees James Ibori as deportation hearing begins in Jan.

Convicted former Delta State Governor James Ibori has been released from jail despite attempts by the British Home Secretary to detain him further.

