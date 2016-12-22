Nigerian newspaper headlines December 22, 2016.
Punch
Buhari inaugurates digital broadcasting in Abuja today
The nation’s march towards digital broadcasting will reach an important milestone today (Thursday) as President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurates the roll-out of digital broadcasting in the Federal Capital Territory.
Vanguard
Buhari’s 2017 education budget: We are still in shock – ASUU
Last week Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari released the 2017 budget of N7.298t with the Ministry of Education expected to gulp N398.01b in recurrent expenditure.
Guardian
Arik resumes scheduled operations
Arik Air yesterday morning resumed scheduled flight services on both domestic and international routes after protesting workers and unions called off a strike late Tuesday.
Thisday
FG to Reward Whistleblowers with 5% of Recovered Loot
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday approved a whistleblowing policy to expose fraud and other related crimes in both the public and the private sectors.
Leadership
Jammeh Calls ECOWAS’ Bluff, Vows To Remain In Office
The Gambia president, Yahya Jammeh, has declared that he will not hand over power to president-elect, Adama Barrow, who won the election held in the West African country recently.
Premium Times
Kidnappers of customs officer yet to make ransom demand
The kidnappers of Comfort Baikie, a Superintendent of the Nigeria Customs Service, are yet to contact her family or demand for ransom.
The Sun
Recession: Over 6,000 maritime workers lose jobs
Over 6,000 workers in the maritime sector have lost their jobs in the last one year due to the current recession.
The Nation
London court frees James Ibori as deportation hearing begins in Jan.
Convicted former Delta State Governor James Ibori has been released from jail despite attempts by the British Home Secretary to detain him further.