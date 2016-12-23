Friday , 23 December 2016
Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: December 23

Yinka Agunbiade 3 hours ago

Nigerian newspaper headlines December 23, 2016.

Nigerian newspaper headlines December 23

 

Punch

2017: Buhari, Osinbajo to spend N1.05bn on foreign trips

The foreign trips of President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the State House headquarters will gulp about N1.05bn in the 2017 fiscal year.

 

Vanguard

No evidence backing alleged plastic rice— Health Minister

Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, yesterday, allayed fears over purported circulation of plastic rice in Nigerian markets, saying preliminary laboratory tests revealed there was no evidence to back up the claims.

 

Guardian

Aero resumes operations on Lagos, Abuja routes

Aero Contractors yesterday resumed scheduled flight operations after about four months of suspending domestic services.

 

Thisday

Delta Monarch Rescued 24 Hours after Kidnap

A gang of armed herdsmen has been arrested by the police in connection with the kidnap of Ovie of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom, Orhifi Orovwagbarha Agbarha-Ide Ememoh II, on Wednesday.

 

Leadership

YULETIDE: Cash Crunch Hits Banks As Long Queues Exacerbate Withdrawal

Long queues yesterday emerged in most commercial banks across the country following noticeable cash withdrawal scarcity and inability of customers to obtain cash to embark on Christmas shopping.

 

Premium Times

 

Joy, pain as Lagosians troop out to buy govt-owned rice

Thousands of Lagos residents, Thursday, besieged various centres across the state to buy LAKE rice, a locally produced rice borne out of a partnership between Lagos and Kebbi states.

 

The Sun

Buhari approves return of N553bn excess deductions to 33 states

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N552.74 billion to be paid in batches to all the states  owed excess deductions for external debt service.

 

The Nation

500 Ex-militants Get Training In Advanced Farming

Five  hundred  ex-militants are undergoing training in advanced farming as part of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

