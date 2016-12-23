Nigerian newspaper headlines December 23, 2016.

Punch

The foreign trips of President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the State House headquarters will gulp about N1.05bn in the 2017 fiscal year.

Vanguard

Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, yesterday, allayed fears over purported circulation of plastic rice in Nigerian markets, saying preliminary laboratory tests revealed there was no evidence to back up the claims.

Guardian

Aero Contractors yesterday resumed scheduled flight operations after about four months of suspending domestic services.

Thisday

A gang of armed herdsmen has been arrested by the police in connection with the kidnap of Ovie of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom, Orhifi Orovwagbarha Agbarha-Ide Ememoh II, on Wednesday.

Leadership

Long queues yesterday emerged in most commercial banks across the country following noticeable cash withdrawal scarcity and inability of customers to obtain cash to embark on Christmas shopping.

Premium Times

Thousands of Lagos residents, Thursday, besieged various centres across the state to buy LAKE rice, a locally produced rice borne out of a partnership between Lagos and Kebbi states.

The Sun

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N552.74 billion to be paid in batches to all the states owed excess deductions for external debt service.

The Nation

Five hundred ex-militants are undergoing training in advanced farming as part of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: