Nigerian newspaper headlines December 24, 2016.

Punch

The Nigeria Police have scaled up security arrangements around churches and public locations across the country to forestall attacks by insurgents and other criminal elements during the Christmas celebration.

Vanguard

CRISIS is brewing between the Edo State Pilgrims Board and the authorities of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission following what the Chairman of the Board, Bishop Peter Imasuen described as illegal and wicked deportation of one of the participants from Israel on the orders of some members of the Commission.

Guardian

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has lamented the spate of suspected assassinations in the state in the last four days, saying the development was not unconnected with lax security measures short of political will to protect residents from avoidable deaths.

Thisday

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to freeze the multiple bank accounts operated by former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, on the grounds that it contains suspected proceeds of crime.

Leadership

Contrary to media reports, President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t snubbed the recent South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu according to the presidency.

Premium Times

A few days after Nigeria commenced prosecution of persons involved in the OPL 245 scandal, Italian officials are also set to commence prosecution of Italians and firms involved in the shady deal.

The Sun

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on ‎German Chancellor, Angela Merkel‎, to remain resolute following the terror attack in the country’s capital Berlin at the city’s Christmas market.

The Nation

Five families and other residents in Olokonla Town in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State have called on Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Inspector General of Police I. Idris to save them from “land grabbers who are bent on dispossessing us of our belongings.”

