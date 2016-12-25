Nigerian newspaper headlines December 25, 2016.

Sunday , 25 December 2016
Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: December 25

Punch

Plastic rice fears dampen Christmas mood in Lagos, Abuja, other cities

As millions of Nigerians began an extended Christmas holiday over the weekend, many nursed the fear of consuming fake rice, popularly called ‘plastic rice.’

 

Vanguard

Xmas: FG deploys more troops to Kaduna, As KDSG relaxes curfew in 3 LGAs

In a move to ward off large scale attacks during the yuletide and New Year, the Federal Government has deployed more troops to Kaduna State and its environs.

 

Guardian

Capture of Sambisa Forest: Maintain tempo, Buhari urges troops

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, ‎who raided Boko Haram’s “last enclave” in Sambisa Forest on Friday, to maintain the tempo, crush the remnants of the insurgents and further seek, locate and free the remaining Chibok girls still being held in captivity.

 

Thisday

Buhari: B’Haram Effectively Defeated, Sambisa Falls

The last stronghold of the Boko Haram terrorist sect, Sambisa forest, in Borno State, has finally fallen to the Nigerian troops.

 

 

Premium Times

Buhari, Ambode, other officials send Christmas message to Nigerians

As Nigerian Christians join others around the world to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ today, public officials, politicians and political parties across the country have released goodwill messages, preaching peace, love, unity and tolerance.

 

The Sun

Adeboye to Fayose: We appreciate your courage in defending your people

World renowned cleric and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye yesterday lauded Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose for his courage and willingness to defend people of the state and the cause of the common man in the country.

 

The Nation

Ambode, Obasa call for love, peaceful coexistence

As Christians all over the world celebrate Christmas, Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, has enjoined Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love and peaceful coexistence that the season symbolises.

