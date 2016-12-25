Nigerian newspaper headlines December 25, 2016.

Punch

As millions of Nigerians began an extended Christmas holiday over the weekend, many nursed the fear of consuming fake rice, popularly called ‘plastic rice.’

Vanguard

In a move to ward off large scale attacks during the yuletide and New Year, the Federal Government has deployed more troops to Kaduna State and its environs.

Guardian

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, ‎who raided Boko Haram’s “last enclave” in Sambisa Forest on Friday, to maintain the tempo, crush the remnants of the insurgents and further seek, locate and free the remaining Chibok girls still being held in captivity.

Thisday

The last stronghold of the Boko Haram terrorist sect, Sambisa forest, in Borno State, has finally fallen to the Nigerian troops.

Premium Times

As Nigerian Christians join others around the world to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ today, public officials, politicians and political parties across the country have released goodwill messages, preaching peace, love, unity and tolerance.

The Sun

World renowned cleric and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye yesterday lauded Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose for his courage and willingness to defend people of the state and the cause of the common man in the country.

The Nation

As Christians all over the world celebrate Christmas, Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, has enjoined Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love and peaceful coexistence that the season symbolises.

