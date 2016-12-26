Nigerian newspaper headlines December 26, 2016.

Punch

The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, on Sunday, said the troops of the Nigerian Army were close to rescuing other Boko Haram captives in the Sambisa Forest, including the Chibok girls.

Vanguard

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, yesterday, blamed past leaders who have failed in their family upbringing for the lack of peace in the country.

Guardian

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA), an NGO for protecting and promoting press freedom, on Friday called on media house owners to equip journalists with relevant trainings, to guarantee their safety.

Leadership

Governors of Jigawa, Kano, Yobe, Adamawa, Borno, Katsina, Kaduna and Sokoto state among other political leaders, have called President Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate him and the leadership of the armed forces following the recovery of Sambisa Forest from the Boko Haram terrorists.

Premium Times

‎A court has ordered the reinstatement of two lecturers of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, who were dismissed three years ago for alleged plagiarism.

The Sun

While the Federal and Lagos State Governments are basking in the euphoria of constructing the largest deep seaport (in Africa) in the ancient city of Badagry, the indigenes are enwrapped in the fear of the negatives, which the development will bring.

The Nation

The house of the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Works, Ephraim Inyang was on Sunday gutted by fire.

