Nigerian newspaper headlines December 26, 2016.

Monday , 26 December 2016
Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: December 26

Yinka Agunbiade 1 hour ago

Punch

Chibok Girls Close To Regaining Freedom, Says DHQ

The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, on Sunday, said the troops of the Nigerian Army were close to rescuing other Boko Haram captives in the Sambisa Forest, including the Chibok girls.

 

Vanguard

Okorocha blast past leaders over lack of peace in Nigeria

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, yesterday, blamed past leaders who have failed in their family upbringing for the lack of peace in the country.

 

Guardian

Media Rights tasks media owners, NUJ on training, safety of journalists

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA), an NGO for protecting and promoting press freedom, on Friday called on media house owners to equip journalists with relevant trainings, to guarantee their safety.

 

 

Leadership

Governors, APC Hail Capture Of Sambisa As Borno Marks Peaceful Christmas

Governors of Jigawa, Kano, Yobe, Adamawa, Borno, Katsina, Kaduna and Sokoto state among other political leaders, have called President Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate him and the leadership of the armed forces following the recovery of Sambisa Forest from the Boko Haram terrorists.

 

Premium Times

Court orders reinstatement of university lecturers accused of plagiarism

‎A court has ordered the reinstatement of two lecturers of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, who were dismissed three years ago for alleged plagiarism.

 

The Sun

Badagry deep sea project: Indigenes disagree with FG, LSG

While the Federal and Lagos State Governments are basking in the euphoria of constructing the largest deep seaport (in Africa) in the ancient city of Badagry, the indigenes are enwrapped in the fear of the negatives, which the development will bring.

 

The Nation

Fire guts Akwa Ibom Works Commissioner’s house

The house of the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Works, Ephraim Inyang was on Sunday gutted by fire.

