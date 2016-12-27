Nigerian newspaper headlines December 27, 2016.

Punch

Hoodlums suspected to be cattle rustlers have gruesomely murdered a Fulani herdsman and stole two of his cows around Emu-Ebendo community, Ndokwa-West Local Government Area of Delta state.

Vanguard

Following the Federal Government ban of imported fruit juice into the country, the National Agencyfor Food and Drug Administration, NAFDAC, has begun mop-up of all imported fruit juices nationwide.

Guardian

The dollar rose against most major currencies while oil continued its longest winning streak in four months as most major financial markets reopened after a long holiday weekend.

Thisday

Two female suicide bombers were monday killed during a failed attempt to bomb a cattle market in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State.

Leadership

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai has disclosed that Sambisa Forest, which was recently recovered from insurgents, will now serve as training centre for the army.

Premium Times

An economist has questioned President Muhammadu Buhari’s optimism that his 2017 federal ‘Budget of Recovery & Growth’ would bring an end to the current economic recession in the country.

The Sun

Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha has identified ethnicity and bigotry as serious issues in the country’s political landscape.

The Nation

Nigerians were told yesterday to be more vigilant after the arrest of a Boko Haram suspect in Ikorodu, Lagos.

