Nigerian newspaper headlines December 31, 2016.

Punch

US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for not quickly hitting back at Washington for the punitive measures imposed over alleged interference in the November election.

Thisday

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) friday expressed concerrn about the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari on the persistent killing of Christians in Southern part of Kaduna State, describing it as “perceived official endorsement” of the dastardly act by the President.

Guardian

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday again met behind closed doors in the Presidential Villa with the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki‎.

Vanguard

President Muhammadu Buhari last night charged the Nigerian Army to ensure that the country remained one and strong indivisible entity despite threats of secession in some quarters.

Premium Times

Contrary to reports, Ibrahim Magu, has not been relieved of his appointment as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the presidency has said.

The Nation

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday recalled reasons for his removal as military Head of State in 1985.

The Sun

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, yesterday ordered the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, to arrest the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, a first class monarch in the state.

Leadership

Over 30 communities in Plateau south senatorial zone have agreed to end years of hostilities, which have culminated in the death of hundreds of people in the area.

