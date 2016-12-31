Nigerian newspaper headlines December 31, 2016.
Punch
Trump praises ‘very smart’ Putin for not expelling US diplomats
US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for not quickly hitting back at Washington for the punitive measures imposed over alleged interference in the November election.
Thisday
CAN Expresses Concern about Buhari’s Silence on Southern Kaduna Killings
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) friday expressed concerrn about the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari on the persistent killing of Christians in Southern part of Kaduna State, describing it as “perceived official endorsement” of the dastardly act by the President.
Guardian
Buhari meets Saraki, signs Endangered Species Act
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday again met behind closed doors in the Presidential Villa with the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki.
Vanguard
Buhari receives captured Boko Haram flag, says Army must keep Nigeria as one indivisible entity
President Muhammadu Buhari last night charged the Nigerian Army to ensure that the country remained one and strong indivisible entity despite threats of secession in some quarters.
Premium Times
Presidency denies sack of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC Chairman
Contrary to reports, Ibrahim Magu, has not been relieved of his appointment as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the presidency has said.
The Nation
I was removed in 1985 for ignoring IMF, World Bank advice- Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday recalled reasons for his removal as military Head of State in 1985.
The Sun
Court orders CP to arrest Osun first class monarch
A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, yesterday ordered the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, to arrest the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, a first class monarch in the state.
Leadership
30 Plateau Communities Sign Peace Accord
Over 30 communities in Plateau south senatorial zone have agreed to end years of hostilities, which have culminated in the death of hundreds of people in the area.