Thursday , 22 December 2016
Study in the UK

“Nigerian Teams Should Not Go To Every Tournament They Qualify For” -Hon. Ayo Omidiran

Femi Adesanya 6 days ago

A member of the Nigerian House Of Representatives, Ayo Omidiran has, in a shocking gaffe, insisted that Nigerian teams do not need to attend every tournament they qualify for.

The Honorable who sponsored a motion on Thursday to mandate the NFF to pay the Super Falcons their outstanding bonuses and allowances erroneously remarked that Nigeria need not go to every tournament we qualify for.

Her comments suggested that the NFF would be able to pay the bonuses for the Falcons if they had chosen not to attend the Women’s African Cup of Nations tournament. It echoed a similar view to the Sports minister, Solomon Dalung who said earlier that the Falcons were not expected to win the tournament.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps Covers Sports Illustrated With All His Gold Medals!

American swimmer and Olympic legend, Michael Phelps covers the latest edition of Sports Illustrated. Considered …

One comment

  1. Simon JEGGI
    December 16, 2016 at 3:36 pm

    This is outrageous remark coming from myopic minds.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946