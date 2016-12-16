“Nigerian Teams Should Not Go To Every Tournament They Qualify For” -Hon. Ayo Omidiran

A member of the Nigerian House Of Representatives, Ayo Omidiran has, in a shocking gaffe, insisted that Nigerian teams do not need to attend every tournament they qualify for.

The Honorable who sponsored a motion on Thursday to mandate the NFF to pay the Super Falcons their outstanding bonuses and allowances erroneously remarked that Nigeria need not go to every tournament we qualify for.

Her comments suggested that the NFF would be able to pay the bonuses for the Falcons if they had chosen not to attend the Women’s African Cup of Nations tournament. It echoed a similar view to the Sports minister, Solomon Dalung who said earlier that the Falcons were not expected to win the tournament.

