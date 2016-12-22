Thursday , 22 December 2016
Nigerians React To Ibori’s Release

Yinka Agunbiade 4 hours ago

On Wednesday, former governor of Delta state James Ibori was released from prison.

Ibori

Ibori was serving time after being sentenced by Southwark Crown Court, London to prison for 13 years after he pleaded guilty to ten counts of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

His released sparked jubilation among some of his kinsmen which was celebrated in his hometown, Oghara, and also the capital of Delta state, Warri.

This situation has been met with criticism from some Nigerians.

Here are some reactions:

