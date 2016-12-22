On Wednesday, former governor of Delta state James Ibori was released from prison.

Ibori was serving time after being sentenced by Southwark Crown Court, London to prison for 13 years after he pleaded guilty to ten counts of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

His released sparked jubilation among some of his kinsmen which was celebrated in his hometown, Oghara, and also the capital of Delta state, Warri.

This situation has been met with criticism from some Nigerians.

Here are some reactions:

Don't know what the obsession with Ibori this early morning is. The man is not interested in your heroes welcome until he clears his name. — WIN GALAXY S7 NOW!!! (@giveawayzutton) December 22, 2016

Thief James Onanefe Ibori feeding from Mama Charlie's gulag is one good legacy of "Uncle Hero". — Mr Kermit (@O_ssai) December 22, 2016

This James ibori celebration is a sign Nigeria still has a long way to go — Oluwatosin (@tossin_O) December 22, 2016

Are some of you actually celebrating Ibori's release? This is why Daddy Buhari is always wanting to flog you people. 😝 — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) December 21, 2016

