NSCDC Arrests 6 Suspected Electric Cable Vandals In Yobe

The Yobe State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp ( NSCDC), said it has arrested six suspected vandals of high tension electricity cables in Goniri village of Gujba Local Government area of the state.

The State Commandant, Dr. Muhammad Fari, disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday while parading the suspects as he added that they were caught with large quantities of the cables.

“The suspects took advantage of lack of electricity in the area due to insurgency activities.

“They usually cut the cables into pieces and use it to fabricate cooking pots,’’ he said.

Fari assured that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

The commandant said a special intelligence squad had been working across the state to monitor activities of criminals and other suspicious persons.

He urged members of the public to volunteer useful information to security operatives to effectively curb crime in the state.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: