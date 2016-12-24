NYSC Corps Member Kidnapped In Abuja

An NYSC Corps member has been kidnapped in the Kwali area council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The corps member, Grace Oghene Edegware was reportedly kidnapped alongside three other passengers on Wednesday and it is not yet clear if the rest of the passengers were also corps members.

The NYSC has confirmed that Grace Oghene, who was deployed to Lagos state to serve was kidnapped and informed that they are already “liaising with the police, towards rescuing the Corps member and reuniting her with her family, friends and colleagues”.

NYSC has also appealed to Nigerians with useful information to speak to the police.

