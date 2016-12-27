Obama Insists He Could Have Won If ‘He Had Run Again’

President Barack Obama is in the headlines today after asserting that if he had run for a third term, he would have won. His comments came in an interview with former senior adviser David Axelrod for the “The Axe Files” podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,”

“I know that in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one,” Obama said in the interview, which aired Monday.

“In the wake of the election and Trump winning, a lot of people have suggested that somehow, it really was a fantasy,” Obama said of the hope-and-change vision he heralded in 2008. “What I would argue is, is that the culture actually did shift, that the majority does buy into the notion of a one America that is tolerant and diverse and open and full of energy and dynamism.”

President Obama and many Democratic Party bigwigs have seemed to have a hard time coming to terms with Donald Trump’s victory at the Presidential elections after he defeated Hillary Clinton.

