Ogun Places 396 People Under Surveillance Due To Lassa Fever

The Ogun State Commissioner for Health Dr. Babtunde Ipaye has said that 396 people that had primary and secondary contacts with the Assistant Chief Nursing Officer of Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Idi- Aba in Abeokuta, who died of Lassa fever have been traced and placed under surveillance in case they develop symptoms of the disease.

Ipaye made this known during an official commissioning of Shoremekun Memorial Hospital (Blue Star) at Ifo Local Government Area of the State, yesterday.

The Commissioner said that the primary contacts are majorly members of the late victim’s family, while the secondary contacts are the victim’s co-workers in the hospital, particularly those in her department.

He noted that none of the contacts have shown abnormal temperature since they began monitoring them and said the medical officers attached to each of the contacts would continue to monitor until the specified period in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) standard.

The affected people could be medically adjudged to be free of the disease when they exceed the observation period.

“All the 396 contacts have not shown any abnormal symptoms or signs of Lassa fever. Their temperature is under control and we have stationed our monitoring officer with each of the contacts to continue monitoring throughout a specific period in line with the World Health Organisation standard,” he said.

The Commissioner urged members of the public not to panic, assuring that the government was on top of the situation.

He however advised the people to cultivate high level of hygiene, keep their food away from rats and advised members of the public to report any case of malaria symptoms that may have exceeded three days to the nearest General Hospital, the Ministry of Health, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta or call the following dedicated lines; 09099140121 and 09099140122.

