Sunday , 1 January 2017
Orchestra Director Replaced After Telling Children Santa Doesn’t Exist

Yinka Agunbiade 1 day ago

Several children were left in tears after an Italian orchestra director told them Santa doesn’t exist following a performance.

Director Giacomo Loprieno reached for a microphone as children gathered around the stage at the end of the orchestral performance of Disney’s Frozen on Thursday and declared that Santa Claus doesn’t exist before storming off the stage.

Orchestra guests said Loprieno’s outburst was apparently a response to families leaving the performance early hoping to avoid lines while exiting the venue, according to The Telegraph.

He was replaced by another conductor for the performance on Friday and event organisers Dimensione Eventi “completely dissociated” from Loprieno and his comments.

Like everyone, we were shocked by the declaration made by the director. What he said was totally out of line. It was the arbitrary action of one person,” the company said.

