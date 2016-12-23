Oscar Completes Transfer To Chinese Club Shanghai SIPG

English Premier League side, Chelsea have confirmed the departure of Brazilian midfielder, Oscar to Chinese Super League club, Shanghai SIPG.

25-year-old Oscar joined Chelsea in 2012 and was an instrumental player for the club in successive seasons. The arrival of Antonio Conte at the club saw his importance reduced as he became a fringe player.

Sources say Shanghai paid £60 million pounds for the midfielder, a hefty sum considering Chelsea will not miss him very much. He will join Shanghai in the January 2017 transfer window.

