Pakistan Makes Nuclear Threat To Israel In Reaction To Fake News

Following reports by a fake news article where Israel purportedly warned Pakistan against meddling in Syria, the South Asian country’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif tweeted a veiled nuclear threat at Israel.

”Israeli def min threatens nuclear retaliation presuming pak role in Syria against Daesh. Israel forgets Pakistan is a Nuclear state too,” the Pakistani minister tweeted on Friday.

Israeli def min threatens nuclear retaliation presuming pak role in Syria against Daesh.Israel forgets Pakistan is a Nuclear state too AH — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) December 23, 2016

Israel Radio said Saturday that Asif was responding to a fake news story on the website AWDnews.com, which falsely reported that Israel responded to a Pakistani promise to send troops to Syria with a threat of nuclear attack.

It’s not the first time Asif has brandished his country’s nuclear arsenal.

In September he threatened to use tactical nuclear weapons against arch-enemy India.

Israel has never publicly confirmed or denied possessing nuclear weapons, nor issued threats to use nuclear weapons.

